Gurugram: Ganja valued at Rs 50 lakh recovered; two held

Gurugram, April 18 (IANS) With the arrest of two ganja suppliers, the Gurugram police have resolved more than 196 ganja recovery cases, which they had recovered from an abandoned Hyundai Verna car on March 5, 2025, police said.

The estimated cost of the illegal contraband was valued at 50 lakh, police claimed.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Arif, alias Bittu, and Abdul Samad, both residents of Delhi.

According to the police, on March 5, a police team received secret information through reliable sources and recovered a Hyundai Verna car parked in an abandoned condition in Baluda village in Sohna block of Gurugram.

The police team recovered more than 196 kg of ganja, which kept in small packets in the car.

In connection with this drugs recovery, a case was registered under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act at Police Station City Sohna in Gurugram.

While investigating, the police team nabbed the duo of suspects from Daryaganj, Delhi, on Wednesday.

During questioning, it was found that the accused had brought ganja from Visakhapatnam and were going to sell it in the NCR area.

"The estimated value of the ganja recovered by the police team is Rs 50 lakh.

Usually, ganja is sold to people addicted to ganja by smugglers in the form of packets," Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson of the Gurugram police, said.

Gurugram Police have given a tough blow to the smugglers by seizing such a huge consignment of illegal ganja.

Before this ganja could be supplied to various places, police seized this illegal contraband and took a major action against ganja smugglers, he said.

The accused are being questioned in detail to collect information about their accomplice.

The case is under investigation.

Apart from this, the Gurugram police also nabbed an accused with illegal weapons from the Sector-65 area of Gurugram on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Bopal, a resident of Tigra village in Gurugram.

The police team has recovered two illegal country-made pistols and 31 live cartridges from the possession of the accused.

The accused disclosed to the police that due to a family dispute, he had brought the firearms from another person.

A case of the Arms Act was registered against the accused at the Sector-65 police station in Gurugram.

