Gurugram candidates upbeat as BJP releases first list for Haryana polls

Gurugram, Sep 4 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its first list of candidates for the October 5 Haryana Assembly elections on Wednesday and declared tickets for 67 of the 90 seats including three constituencies in the Gurugram district.

The party has denied nominations to three sitting MLAs -- Satya Prakash Jrawata from Pataudi, Kunwar Sanjay Singh from Sohna and Sudhir Singla from Gurgaon.

The BJP has nominated former minister Rao Narbir Singh from Badshahpur seat, Mukesh Sharma from Gurgaon, and former MLA Tejpal Tanwar from Sohna, Pataudi (SC reserve), is yet to be decided.

Meanwhile, the Congress is yet to release its list for the upcoming Haryana Assembly election.

The BJP candidate from the Gurgaon constituency, Mukesh Sharma, currently holds the post of State Co-Convenor, Sports Cell BJP Haryana.

Sharma had fought an unsuccessful assembly election from the Badshahpur seat in 2009. He also fought as an independent candidate in 2014 and lost. In the 2019 Assembly elections, he supported BJP's Manish Yadav, who also lost the elections to an independent candidate, Rakesh Daultabad.

Daultabad unfortunately expired earlier in July from a heart attack.

“I am very thankful to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and senior leaders of the party who have shown faith in me. Here, I would like to assure the party that I will win the Gurgaon seat with a huge margin. As the morale of the party works high, we will put all our efforts into winning the upcoming elections,” Sharma told IANS.

He added that the Gurgaon constituency is an urban seat and to avail better facilities like water, electricity, transportation and others will be his top priorities.

Meanwhile, the party has fielded former minister Rao Narbir Singh from the Badshahpur seat.

Rao has successfully contested Legislative elections from Jatusana (Haryana) in 1987 and Sohna (Haryana) in 1996. He has previously held the portfolios of State Home Minister in 1987 and Transport, Food & Supply and Cooperation Minister in 1996 in the Government of Haryana.

He became the youngest elected representative in the country to hold the office of State Home Ministry at age 26. He also had an additional charge of the Sports and Printing & Stationery ministry in 1996. He unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha election from Gurgaon in 2009.

Narbir had won the 2014 assembly elections on BJP's ticket but failed to secure his ticket during the 2019 elections.

Singh’s family had entered into politics in the British era. His great grandfather Rao Ramji Lal was the Prime Minister of Nalagarh Estate in the British government. Singh’s father, Rao Mohar Singh, had won assembly elections in 1966 from Sohna, 1968 from Gurugram and 1972 from Gurugram.

“Badshahpur constituency is a mixture of the urban and rural seats, and I, along with my party workers, had visited several villages of the Badshahpur seat. I feel that the youth of the constituency needs jobs, maker over of Aravalli range, and better infrastructure for villagers and developing sectors, education and public health needs to be improved,” Rao Narbir Singh said.

Tejpal Tanwar was a BJP MLA from the Sohna constituency in Haryana in 2014.

An agriculturist, Tawar had worked in a leading tyre company for 22 years. He also became a trade union leader. He joined Jan Sangh and later the BJP.

He was thrice appointed Gurgaon BJP president. Having fought assembly elections unsuccessfully in 1991 and 2009 from Sohna, he finally became MLA in 2014.

