Gurugram bank official held for facilitating accounts for cyber criminals

Gurugram, July 3 (IANS) A team from the cyber cell of the Gurugram police has arrested a SBI official for allegedly providing bank accounts for cyber fraud, the police said.

Priyanshu Diwan, Assistant Commissioner of Police (cybercrime), said that the accused has been identified as Rahul, a resident of Sector-77 in Gurugram.

According to the police, a man filed a complaint at the Cyber Crime Police Station East on February 15, 2024, that he was duped of Rs 52.14 lakh in the name of investing in the stock market.

Inspector Savit Kumar, SHO of the police station, arrested the suspect on Wednesday. He was later taken on police remand.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he was an employee of SBI bank and he kept in touch with the cyber thugs and provided bank accounts.

"The accused had provided bank accounts to cyber crooks based on fake documents. In return the accused transferred Rs 9 lakh to his account," Diwan said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.