Gurugram admin bans flavoured hookahs in bars, restaurants, other establishments; Section 144 invoked

Gurugram, Oct 16 (IANS) The Gurugram district administration on Monday invoked Section 144 of CrPC to ban hookah bars in Gurugram.

In the orders issued by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav, it has been said that it has come to the notice of the administration that the flavoured tobacco served in hookah bars operating at various places in the district contains nicotine, which is harmful to health.

"To make the city nicotine-free, all hookah bars, restaurants, hotels including all such business establishments where people gather to smoke tobacco from hookahs, which is provided individually, has been banned," the DC said in an order.

The orders will come into effect immediately and will remain effective till further notice.

Action will be taken against those who disobey the orders issued under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. However, this ban will not apply to traditional hookahs used for non-commercial and personal purposes.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.