Gurugram: 16-year-old boy killed over talking to girl on Instagram, teenager held

Gurugram, July 11 (IANS) A 15-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday in connection with the murder of his 16-year-old Instagram friend over talking to his female friend on Instagram, police said.

The minor teenager was arrested from Rewari by a crime branch team of the Gurugram Police.

Police said that they received information on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday that a boy was lying in a pool of blood in Sector-40 area, following which they reached the spot and rushed the victim to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

During the investigation, police nabbed the accused minor. The accused disclosed before the police that he and the victim live in village Jharsa and are friends on Instagram.

The victim had befriended a girl for around a year and a half ago on Instagram. For the last few days that girl had also started talking to the accused. The accused later came to know that the girl with whom he talked was also a friend of the victim.

The accused developed a grudge against the victim and he planned to kill his Instagram friend. To execute the murder plan, the accused allegedly bought a knife for Rs 150 on Tuesday and intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday and as per the plan, he called the victim on the pretext of drinking beer and stabbed the him with a knife before fleeing the spot.

"The knife used by the accused minor to commit the crime has also been recovered and the police team is taking further action in the case as per rules," a Spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said.

