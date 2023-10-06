Gurmeet Choudhary gives CPR to man who collapsed on Mumbai street

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Bollywood actor Gurmeet Choudhary was seen helping a man who collapsed on a street in Andheri in Mumbai by giving him CPR.

A video showcased Gurmeet first giving the man a CPR and then with the help of others putting him on a stretcher.

Gurmeet is known for his portrayal of Lord Ram in 'Ramayan', Maan Singh Khurana in'Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi' and Yash Suraj Pratap Sindhina in 'Punar Vivaah - Zindagi Milegi Dobara'.

The actor has also done reality shows such as ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’ and ‘Nach Baliye 6’.

He made his Bollywood debut with ‘Khamoshiyan’ in 2015. He was later seen in films such as ‘Wajah Tum Ho’ and ‘Paltan’.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.