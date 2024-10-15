Guns, explosions, close-quarter combat, ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ trailer promises a sleek action offering

Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) The trailer of ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’, the Indian counterpart of the global series ‘Citadel’ was unveiled in the Juhu area of Mumbai on Tuesday. It starts off with a Dutch tilt shot closing in on Varun Dhawan standing under the Sodium light at night.

The following shots show Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s character putting her daughter into a safe trunk as she goes on to shoot the enemies engaging with them in close quarters combat.

It is then revealed how Varun and Sam’s characters are roped into a spy agency owing to their exceptional combat skills.

The trailer features explosive action, high-octane stunts, and edge-of-your-seat excitement, all perfectly complemented by exceptional performances and a grand visual scale.

Varun’s character recruits struggling actress Honey (played by Samantha) for a side gig, they are hurled into a high-stakes world of action, espionage, and betrayal. Years later, as their dangerous past catches up, the estranged Honey and Bunny must reunite and fight to protect their young daughter Nadia.

Varun Dhawan said, “Bunny is unlike any role I’ve played before. As a spy, he not only leads a double life, but every aspect of his personality has two distinct sides, which was very exciting for me as an actor. Intricately woven into the storyline, his portrayal required me to draw on a blend of experiences and characters. I’ve embodied over the years, as well as mentally and physically prepared for the gruelling stunts and amped-up action scenes, making it one of my most challenging performances”.

The series is directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK) and written by Sita R. Menon, along with Raj & DK. It also stars Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar and Kashvi Majmundar.

Samantha said, "The opportunity to be part of an action-packed entertainer with a gripping storyline, rich character depth, and intense hand-to-hand combats and stunts that rival international standards, along with the prospect to play an integral role in this collection of connected spy stories, is what drew me to this project”.

“The challenges and efforts required to bring Honey to life have left a profound impact on me, both professionally and personally, making it one of the most significant roles of my career. I’m confident that the audience will thoroughly enjoy this series, not just in India but across the many countries and territories where it will stream on Prime Video”, she added.

The series, produced by D2R Films, Amazon MGM Studios, and executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO, is set to premiere on Prime Video on November 7.

