Gunjan Utreja can't process what's happening as 'Kahwa' premieres at Cannes

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) Actor Gunjan Utreja's debut short film 'Kahwa' which premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival has opened up on the 'surreal' feeling, saying the people, the movies and the vibe are unparalleled to anything he has seen or experienced before.

Gunjan shared pictures on his Instagram from the prestigious red carpet of Cannes. He is seen wearing a formal white shirt, a black bow, green velvet blazer and black pants.

He captioned the post: "Cannes you feel it? It's 'Festival De Cannes' I have a lot to share but for now I will just try to sink into this moment and cherish our journey. Gratitude."

Sharing his excitement about his film, Gunjan said: "Cannes is about talent and great stories and also fashion. Not the other way around. The feeling is surreal. I still haven't been able to process what's happening."

"The people, the movies and the vibe is unparalleled to anything I have seen or experienced before. So much to learn and admire from people around us. Cannes is buzzing with so much creative energy right now," he shared.

He added: "To be here amongst global talent is the most perfect way to showcase your talent and story but also to collaborate for the future. I met producers from Hollywood; directors from the UK, Brazil, Chile and other exceptional creators from around the globe."

Directed by the young filmmaker Shubh Mukherjee, the 19-minute short film 'Kahwa' is set against the backdrop of post-militancy Kashmir.

Utreja brings to life the character of Surkhab Singh, an Army officer stationed in Kashmir. His portrayal delves into the complexities of human relationships amidst political turmoil.

"Kahwa" is a compelling narrative that explores the unlikely friendship between an Army officer and a local tea seller in Kashmir.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.