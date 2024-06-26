‘Gullak’ fame Harsh Mayar gains 8 kilos of weight for his role in the show

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Actor Harsh Mayar, who gained the spotlight for his portrayal of Aman Mishra in the show "Gullak", discussed why he gained weight specifically for his role in the fourth season.

He shared: “As an actor, I often find myself needing to brainstorm rather than just follow the director's or creators' instructions. They cast me not just for how they envision the character but also for how I interpret and evolve them season after season.”

Harsh added: “Physically and mentally, I'm growing, which presents a challenge in portraying characters like Aman, who need to appear 17-18 years old.

To achieve this, the actor had to deliberately choose to give his character a “slightly chubby appearance by gaining around 8 kgs”.

Harsh said: “In other projects like Abhay or Kanpuriye, I vary my weight and alter details like hairstyle and facial hair to differentiate characters. This approach not only makes my character Aman from ‘Gullak’ more relatable but also helps me maintain a youthful appearance.”

“By avoiding a lean physique and opting for a fuller weight, combined with shaving, I obscure facial contours that would otherwise reveal my actual age.”

The actor said that this effort is rooted in enhancing relatability, reflecting that not all young men in India are perfectly fit with six-pack abs.

“Thereby making Aman a character with whom many can identify.”

Harsh also shared how he ensured that the weight gain was healthy and managed safely.

“For instance, my daily habits like going to the gym or my eating schedule can blur the line between the character and myself. As an actor, this can lead to stereotyping and people viewing you through a narrow lens, expecting you to always embody that specific character,” he said.

“This challenge underscores the importance of showcasing range by taking on diverse roles.

The actor concluded by saying: “While being loved as a character has its benefits, it also brings the challenge of meeting expectations or potentially disappointing fans. The fluctuation in weight becomes significant in this dynamic.”

