Gujarat: Two children drown in canal in Kutch

Kutch, Sep 10 (IANS) Two children of migrant workers lost their lives in a drowning incident in Gujarat's Kutch district on Sunday, a police official said.

The victims have been identified as Anand Yadav (11) and Hitesh Pal (13).

They had ventured into a canal at Bhujpar village around 9 am to take a bath where they met the tragic fate.

Officials said that investigation is underway.

