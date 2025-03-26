Gujarat set to become second state to implement UCC

Gandhinagar, March 26 (IANS) Law Minister Rushikesh Patel said on Wednesday that Gujarat is all set to become the second state in the country, after Uttarakhand, to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

“The move aims to ensure equal justice for all citizens that aligns with the vision of ‘One India, Best India’,” said the Law Minister during a discussion in the Assembly after Gujarat Budget 2025-26 was announced.

In his response to the budgetary demands for the Law Department, Patel highlighted several key initiatives to accelerate judicial processes and enhance legal infrastructure.

He announced the establishment of three new Arbitration Tribunals in Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara, which will also handle cases from municipal corporations and panchayats.

“Under the E-Court Mission Mode Project, the state government has allocated Rs 27.84 crore to digitise the High Court and subordinate courts, ensuring greater efficiency and accessibility in judicial proceedings,” he said.

Patel also revealed that in the past year, district judiciary courts have successfully resolved 18,41,016 cases, demonstrating a commitment to swift justice delivery.

“The state government has established 595 special courts, including those dealing with atrocities cases, POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses) Act, and other special legal provisions,” he added.

The minister said that additionally, under the Gujarat Victim Compensation Scheme 2019, the government has disbursed Rs 39 crore in compensation over the past three years to victims of atrocities, acid attacks, and sexual offenses.

“To strengthen judicial infrastructure, the government has allocated Rs 73.70 crore for the construction of 10 new court buildings across various districts and talukas,” the minister said.

Patel also announced that 75 exclusive special courts have been set up for atrocity-related cases, including 16 exclusive special courts and 59 designated special courts.

“Over the past year, 1,171 cases under the Atrocities Act have been resolved, and on February 11, 2025, the Gujarat High Court issued directives for expedited disposal of pending cases in district courts,” he further added.

