Gujarat’s tech-driven justice: Over 53,000 prisoners produced via video conferencing in six months

Ahmedabad, July 17 (IANS) Gujarat is emerging as a leader in integrating technology into the justice system, with over 53,672 prisoners presented before courts via video conferencing between January and June 2025, a significant rise from the 40,633 presented in the same period last year.

This marks a 41 per cent adoption rate of video conferencing in judicial hearings, up from 29 per cent in 2024, showing the state’s growing reliance on digital tools for swift and efficient justice delivery.

Currently, 83 video conferencing units are operational across Gujarat’s prisons, including 23 software-based systems. The initiative, implemented under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, is a joint effort between Gujarat Police, the jail department, and the judiciary.

It aims to reduce the burden on police personnel, save time and costs, and strengthen the overall criminal justice infrastructure.

The Gujarat High Court played a pivotal role in this transformation by installing 1,100 video conferencing systems in courts statewide in 2022. As a result, prisoner transport costs have dropped, court procedures have accelerated, and administrative efficiency has improved, allowing detained police staff to be redeployed to critical duties.

Officials say this shift has not only eased logistical challenges but also ensured quicker trials and faster justice for victims, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s broader vision of a tech-enabled, responsive justice system.

Under the guidance of DGP Vikas Sahay and Prisons DG K.L.N. Rao, the state continues to expand this model, reinforcing Gujarat’s status as a front-runner in digital judicial reform.

Gujarat’s legal system functions within the Indian judiciary’s three-tier framework, comprising over 370 district and subordinate courts and the Gujarat High Court in Ahmedabad, which has jurisdiction over the entire state.

The High Court, established in 1960, handles over 80,000 cases annually and plays a key role in supervising lower courts and interpreting constitutional matters. The state has also set up more than 35 fast-track courts and 25 family courts to ensure timely justice.

