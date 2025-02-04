Gujarat’s historic UCC move: BJP cheers for equality, Oppn calls it political distraction

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) In a historic and bold move, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has announced the formation of a five-member committee to draft a state-level Union Civil Code (UCC). This momentous decision, touted by the state’s leadership as one that will embody the "spirit of the constitution," seeks to bring about equality and unity for all citizens in Gujarat, irrespective of their religious background.

Gujarat’s Home Minister, Harsh Sanghavi, emphasised that the implementation of UCC will establish harmony and equality by providing equal rights to all citizens. He stressed that UCC reflects the essence of the Indian Constitution, aiming to unify diverse communities under one common framework.

Speaking to IANS, Sanghavi outlined the specific expectations from the newly-formed committee, which will be chaired by retired Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Desai. The committee, consisting of four other members, has been tasked with preparing a comprehensive report on the UCC within the next 45 days, which will consider the rights of all communities and sections of society in Gujarat.

Sanghavi also cited Uttarakhand’s recent implementation of the UCC as a model for the nation. On January 27, 2025, Uttarakhand became the first Indian state to roll out a UCC, setting a precedent for Gujarat and other states to follow. Gujarat’s leadership is optimistic that their efforts will set the stage for a nationwide movement, potentially transforming the nation’s legal framework for personal laws.

However, Gujarat’s bold initiative has sparked significant opposition from political leaders, particularly from parties such as the National Conference and Congress. The criticism revolves around the belief that the BJP is using the UCC debate to distract the country from pressing national issues.

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah refused to comment on the matter, urging the government to proceed as they want.

Congress MP Tariq Anwar, on the other hand, was vocal in his Opposition.

He argued that the BJP's move was a deliberate attempt to divert public attention from more pressing concerns facing the country. Anwar accused the BJP of fostering division and spreading hatred between different religious groups.

He emphasised the need for a broader political dialogue to shape such a significant law, advocating for consultation with a wide range of political parties and communities before implementing a nationwide UCC.

He also pointed out that such a law could have been drafted at the time of India’s independence if it were truly as simple and straightforward as the BJP suggests.

Gujarat’s UCC initiative is being closely watched following Uttarakhand’s pioneering step on January 27, 2025. Uttarakhand has already rolled out rules under the new law, including regulations that cover live-in relationships and other personal laws. This marks a significant shift in India's legal framework, as it moves toward the goal of uniformity in personal laws across the country.

With Gujarat now actively working on its own UCC framework, the nation is on the cusp of a major transformation in how personal laws are applied across the diverse communities that make up India. While many hope that this will pave the way for greater equality, the decision is sure to spark heated debates regarding its impact on India’s pluralistic society and whether it will truly bring about the intended harmony.

As Gujarat moves forward with its UCC drafting process, the political and social discourse surrounding the law is bound to intensify. While proponents argue that it is a necessary step toward creating a unified legal system, critics remain sceptical, questioning the motivations behind its introduction and whether it will promote unity or deepen divisions in society. As the committee works toward its 45-day deadline, all eyes will be on Gujarat to see how this landmark decision unfolds and what implications it may have for the rest of India.

In the coming days, Gujarat’s approach to UCC will likely set the tone for future discussions across the country, raising questions about the balance between national unity and cultural diversity, and whether uniformity can truly be achieved in a nation as diverse as India.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.