SC pulls up Assam govt for keeping illegal immigrants in detention centres 'indefinitely'

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up the Assam government for keeping illegal immigrants in detention centres 'indefinitely' and not deporting them back for lack of their foreign addresses.

A bench of Justices Abhay S. Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan told the Chief Secretary of Assam, who appeared virtually before the top court pursuant to its previous order, that once these illegal immigrants are held to be foreigners, they could not be detained indefinitely.

"Once they are held to be foreigners, they should be deported immediately. You know their citizenship status. Then how can you wait till their address is received? It is for the other country to decide where they should go," added the Justice Oka-led Bench.

Turning down the submission that deportation could not be effected without actual addresses of illegal immigrants, the apex court said that these foreigners should be deported to their capital city.

"Once you declare a person as a foreigner, then you have to take the next logical step," it said. Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, the second-highest law officer of the Centre, said that he has spoken to the highest executive authority of the Assam government and would file consolidated documents, after discussing the matter with the concerned officials.

SG Mehta assured that he would also sit with Union Ministry of External Affairs officials and find a solution.

In its order, the Supreme Court ordered the Assam government to commence the procedure for deportation, even if the addresses of those persons detained in detention centres in a foreign country are not available.

It further directed the state government to file a detailed affidavit regarding the nationality verification process within two weeks.

In the meantime, it asked the Assam government to form a panel of officers to visit the detention centres and ensure that all facilities are properly maintained. The matter will be heard next on February 25.

Recently, a bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan of the apex court asked the government to explain "the idea" of keeping hundreds of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in detention camps for an indefinite period of time after they have completed their term of sentence under the Foreigners Act, 1946.

It also sought data about illegal immigrants, as to date, in various detention camps/correctional homes after being convicted and having undergone the entire sentence under the Foreigners Act.

"We would like to understand from the respondents (authorities) that once an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh has been convicted for the alleged offence, is it not established that he is not a citizen of India? What is the idea of keeping hundreds of such illegal immigrants in detention camps/correctional homes for an indefinite period of time?" the top court questioned.

