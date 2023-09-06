Gujarat HC allows 12-yr-old rape survivor to abort, grants compensation

Ahmedabad, Sep 6 (IANS) The Gujarat High Court, presided over by Justice Samir J. Dave, on Wednesday granted approval to a petition filed by a 12-year-old girl, who alleged sexual assault by her father, seeking permission to terminate nearly 27-week pregnancy.

In addition to the approval for abortion, the Court ordered a compensation of Rs 2.5 lakhs to be awarded to the minor.

The Court rendered this decision after reviewing the medical assessment of the victim, conducted by the Sir Sayajirao Gayakwad General Hospital in Vadodara, as per the Court's directive.

On September 4, the case was brought before Justice Dave's court for an expedited hearing. During the hearing, the legal representative for the minor informed the Court that the victim had been subjected to sexual assault by her father, with the mother filing an FIR against him on September 2.

Furthermore, the court was informed that the medical examination conducted following the FIR registration revealed that the victim was 27/28 weeks pregnant, and she expressed her willingness to terminate the pregnancy.

On the same day, the court issued instructions to the medical officer and medical superintendent at the Vadodara-based hospital to assess the victim in accordance with the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act.

A subsequent report was to be submitted to the court. Moreover, the state government has been directed to provide a compensation of Rs 2.5 lakhs to the minor victim.

