Gujarat govt to organise life skills-based child fairs in over 30k schools

Ahmedabad, July 29 (IANS) The Gujarat government on Monday said that it will organise child and life skills-based fairs in more than 30,000 schools for grades 1 to 8.

“The Education Department is committed to organising child fairs in over 30,000 schools for grades 1 to 8. These fairs are instrumental in cultivating latent talents in children and fostering their creative abilities,” an official of the Education Department said.

He said that the activities are conducted in government primary schools, urban primary education committee-run schools, municipal primary education committee-run schools, ashram schools, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBV), and model schools.

“Gujarat Council of Educational Research and Training (GCERT) has been annually organising child fairs for students in grades 1 to 5 and life skills-based fairs for students in grades 6 to 8. This year, a child fair was held for students in grades 1 to 5 on July 27th,” the official said.

He said that since 2001, schools have hosted these fairs to introduce students to various activities and provide enjoyable, activity-based learning experiences.

“For the organisation of these fairs, GCERT provides grants ranging from Rs 800 to Rs 2000 per school based on the number of students,” he said.

He said that through child and life skills-based fairs, students engage in activities such as storytelling, clay modelling, colouring, handicrafts, paper crafts, beadwork, drama based on children's stories, and various life skills development activities and games.

“These activities aim to uncover and nurture the talents and strengths inherent in each student,” added the official.

