Gujarat govt has taken steps to uphold industrial harmony & worker welfare: Industries minister

Gandhinagar, Feb 27 (IANS) Addressing concerns regarding violations of labour rights in Kutch district, Gujarat Industries Minister Balvantsinh Rajput said that the state government remains committed to maintaining industrial peace while preventing worker exploitation.

“A total of 80 complaints regarding labour law violations were registered in Kutch in 2024. The Gujarat government has taken steps to uphold industrial harmony and worker welfare, ensuring that labour laws are strictly enforced across the state,” the minister claimed.

He added that after due investigation, appropriate action was taken in 51 cases, leading to settlements for 72 workers across 42 industrial units.

“As a result, over Rs 25 lakh was disbursed in compensation and pending payments,” he claimed.

The minister also highlighted the rapid industrial growth in Kutch, which is home to key industries such as steel, ports, salt production, and renewable energy.

“The number of factories registered under the Factories Act increased from 1,004 in December 2023 to 1,074 by December 2024, reflecting the district’s expanding industrial landscape,” he said.

He added that to ensure labor welfare, the government has intensified inspections.

“Over the past year, 740 industrial inspections were conducted, resulting in 178 criminal cases being filed against 147 units for labor law violations. The cases were lodged under various acts, including the Factories Act of 1948, the Minimum Wages Act of 1948, the Payment of Wages Act of 1936, the Maternity Benefit Act of 1961, and the Payment of Bonus Act of 1965,” he said.

He said that additionally, the state government launched the labour assistance toll-free helpline on October 21, 2022, to address worker grievances.

“By the end of December 2024, the helpline had received 18,347 calls, all of which were resolved with appropriate responses and necessary interventions. Further, in-person inspections of 734 industrial units were conducted by labor department officials,” he said.

The minister informed that legal action was taken against 50 non-compliant units, leading to 160 criminal cases being filed in labor courts.

“Of these, 55 cases resulted in penalties amounting to Rs 14.96 lakh against the guilty employers,” the minister said.

