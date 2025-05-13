Gujarat: Four-month-old infant mauled to death by pet Rottweiler in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, May 13 (IANS) A four-month-old infant was mauled to death by a pet Rottweiler in the Hathijan area in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

An official said that the incident occurred at Radhey Residency when the Rottweiler reportedly broke free from its leash and attacked Hina Chauhan, who was holding her infant niece, Rishika, in her lap.

The dog snatched the baby and inflicted fatal injuries before residents could intervene. Rishika was rushed to the hospital, but doctors declared her dead on arrival. Chauhan sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at LG Hospital. CCTV footage capturing the horrific moment has gone viral, intensifying public anger.

Residents allege that the dog had previously displayed aggressive behaviour and had attacked others in the society. They submitted a written complaint to Vivekanandnagar Police Station, demanding strict legal action against the pet’s owner, Dilipbhai Patel.

According to witnesses, Patel was distracted on a phone call when the dog slipped its leash and charged at the woman and the child. Locals say previous warnings to Patel about the dog’s behaviour had gone unheeded. The same Rottweiler had reportedly bitten Chauhan in a separate incident and injured at least three others.

The Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC) confirmed that the Rottweiler was not registered with the civic body — a mandatory requirement for pet ownership.

On Tuesday, AMC officials, along with police and a veterinary team, visited Patel’s home but found it locked. The dog was later traced to Memnagar, where it was taken into custody and shifted to a municipal shelter.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against the pet owner for failure to register the dog and for endangering public safety.

AMC officials said the case highlights the urgent need for responsible pet ownership and strict adherence to civic regulations concerning potentially dangerous breeds. Ahmedabad has seen a growing population of both stray and pet dogs in recent years.

The estimated stray dog population in the city exceeds three lakh, driven by factors like urban expansion, lack of sterilisation, and food availability in public areas. These stray dogs are often seen roaming around residential colonies, markets, and public spaces, leading to public health and safety concerns, especially related to dog bites and rabies transmission.

While the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has initiated sterilisation and vaccination drives under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) program, challenges persist due to limited resources, irregular implementation, and gaps in coordination with NGOs.

