Gujarat clears over 10,000 RTI cases, launches podcasts and booklets to boost transparency

Gandhinagar, Aug 4 (IANS) Gujarat State Chief Information Commissioner Subhash Soni announced that in the past year alone, nearly 10,000 RTI cases filed by citizens were resolved, leaving zero pendency at the Gujarat State Information Commission.

Gujarat’s Right to Information (RTI) mechanism has seen a push towards digital transparency and faster grievance redressal.

The announcement was made during the unveiling of three updated RTI booklets and a new podcast powered by artificial intelligence at a special event held in Gandhinagar.

Highlighting the Commission’s digital transformation, Subhash Soni stated that over 250 landmark judgments of the Commission have been made publicly available online through the newly revamped official website.

The initiative, he said, aims to enhance ease of access and transparency for applicants. He also noted that key recommendations such as providing five-page RTI replies free of cost, allowing citizens to photograph information, and permitting data sharing through digital storage devices were implemented by the state government following the Commission’s suggestions.

The event also featured the release of audio podcasts, developed using AI software, to simplify the understanding of RTI rights for the general public.

“The aim is to make the RTI process accessible to every citizen through modern technology, including platforms like Facebook and YouTube,” said Soni.

Former Chief Information Commissioner Amrut Patel, present at the ceremony, lauded the commission’s efficiency, calling the elimination of case backlogs a “commendable achievement” and a testament to strong teamwork.

He emphasised how the use of social media, digital tools, and timely hearings has made the RTI system more responsive and impactful for the public.

At the ceremony, certificates of appreciation were presented to key contributors behind the new initiatives: Legal Officer Jagruti Patel, Deputy Secretary K.K. Rawal, and Nirav Thakkar, the personal secretary to the Chief Commissioner. Also present were former State Information Commissioners Kirit Adhvaryu and Ramesh Kariya, current Commissioners Subramaniam Iyer, Manoj Patel, Nikhil Bhatt, Vipul Rawal, Bharat Ganatra, Commission Secretary Jaideep Dwivedi, and a number of officials and staff members from the Information Commission.

