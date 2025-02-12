Gujarat budget to be presented on Feb 20

Gandhinagar, Feb 12 (IANS) The Gujarat state budget for the financial year 2025-26 will be presented on February 20, coinciding with Gujarat Day, as the interim calendar for the Assembly Budget Session has been announced, with the session set to commence with the Governor's address on the first day.

Preparations for the budget are in the final stages, with the Finance Minister set to hold a crucial meeting with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday. Their meeting will focus on finalising the budget, which is expected to be approximately 10 per cent higher than the previous year. The budget session will open with the Governor’s address, followed by a condolence message in the House.

MLAs will present various government work issues and four meetings will be dedicated to discussing government bills in the budget.

The Governor’s address will be deliberated in three meetings. Two meetings will be held for discussion and voting on supplementary demands. Four additional meetings will focus on budget discussions.

The budget session will include 12 seats for discussion and voting on different budgetary demands.

A ruling party meeting will be held on February 18, ahead of the budget presentation.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, State BJP President CR Patil, and other ministers and MLAs are expected to participate actively in the session.

The upcoming budget session is anticipated to bring significant financial policies and economic strategies for the state’s development, marking another crucial step in Gujarat’s progress.

The Gujarat Legislative Assembly has been under the control of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since 1995, maintaining an absolute majority. In recent years, the budget sessions have typically commenced in February. The 2024-25 session began on February 1, 2024, with the budget presented on February 2, 2024. Similarly, the 2023-24 budget was presented on February 2, 2023.

