Guidelines framed for adventure tourism: Union Minister

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) The Ministry of Tourism, in association with the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India, has formulated Model Adventure Safety Guidelines to establish a safety framework for adventure tourism, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in a written reply, said These guidelines have been circulated to all States and Union Territories for adoption and formulation/updation of safety protocols.

Development and promotion of tourist destinations and products, including adventure tourism, is undertaken by the respective State Government/Union Territory (UT) Administration. The Ministry complements the efforts of States/UTs through various schemes and initiatives, he said

The Ministry of Tourism, through its central sector schemes of ‘Swadesh Darshan’, ‘Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD)’ and ‘Assistance to Central Agencies for Tourism Infrastructure Development’ extends financial assistance to the State Governments/UT Administrations for tourism infrastructure development in the country, including Adventure Tourism, he said.

In response to another question, Shekhawat said that the Ministry has launched the revamped version of the Incredible India Digital Platform (IIDP) as a comprehensive resource for travellers and stakeholders interested in exploring the country, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday

He said the IIDP uses an AI-powered tool that personalises visitor experiences by offering real-time weather updates, city exploration, and essential travel services.

The portal has also partnered with several OTAs (Online Travel Agents) and stakeholders for seamless booking of flights, hotels, cabs, and buses and tickets for ASI monuments, he said.

NIDHI+ platform covers approval and classification of accommodation units as well as the approval, recognition, and registration of other key tourism service providers. The portal has also been integrated with the IIDP for providing credible, real-time information for the service providers, he said.

