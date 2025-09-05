'GST reforms gift both for farmers, common man': Punjab, Himachal BJP units laud rate cuts

Chandigarh/Shimla, Sep 5 (IANS) The BJP units of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh on Friday described the new GST reforms introduced by the Central government as a gift both for the farmers and the common man.

In a statement in Chandigarh, Punjab unit BJP president Sunil Jakhar said that under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the GST Council has provided significant relief to the agricultural sector, which was much needed at this time.

Tax rates on tractors, agricultural machinery, harvesters, threshers, and other farm equipment have been significantly reduced.

“This will lower farmers’ expenses, make agricultural production cheaper, and strengthen Punjab’s farmer-based economy,” he said in a statement.

Jakhar said under the new reforms, the 28 and 12 per cent tax slabs have been eliminated, leaving only two slabs -- five and 18 per cent.

“The GST on essential items like milk and flour has been completely removed, while taxes on many commonly used items have been reduced to five per cent. Eliminating GST on life insurance and health insurance is a historic step toward ensuring people’s security,” he said.

Jakhar said this decision will not only strengthen farmers and the agriculture-based economy but also prove to be a major relief for the general public and small traders.

Jakhar wholeheartedly thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for this historic decision, stating that these reforms are proof of the Central government’s commitment to improving the lives of every citizen.

Meanwhile, Himachal BJP legislator Randhir Sharma slammed the double character of the Congress, saying in the GST Council meeting Finance ministers of Congress-ruled states supported decisions and after the meeting, party’s leader Rahul Gandhi opposed these reforms and the Congress leaders in the states also opposed them.

He said state Industry Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan opposed GST decisions that are aimed provide relief to the public.

“This exposes the anti-people face of the Congress.”

Chauhan on Thursday expressed concern over reduction in revenue collection of Rs 1,000 crore for the state facing fiscal challenges.

Responding to his assertion, BJP media in-charge Sharma said in a statement here, “We want to tell the Congress leaders that while talking about the revenue of Himachal Pradesh, they should also think about the reforms that benefit every citizen. The Congress leaders are unable to think because in their current tenure, they have not taken a single decision which is in public interest.

“By taking only anti-people decisions, they have put an economic burden on the citizens of Himachal Pradesh, so these people are unable to digest the historic public interest decisions taken by the Central government. If revenue has to be increased, then investment and industrial growth should be encouraged in Himachal Pradesh, revenue will increase as well as employment.”

