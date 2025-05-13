GRSE registers massive growth in FY25

Kolkata, May 13 (IANS) Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd has registered massive growth in FY25, making it one of the best financial years in the Defence PSU's history.

Apart from being a DPSU, GRSE is also a listed company. The impact of this result on the company's share prices will be known on Wednesday.

According to GRSE, the total income for FY25 stood at Rs 5,411 crore against Rs 3,892 crore in FY24. This was a Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth of 39 per cent. Revenue from operations has increased to Rs 5,076 crore in FY25 from Rs 3,593 crore in FY24, registering a Y-o-Y growth of 41 per cent.

"The Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) stands at Rs 756 crore in FY25, as against Rs 534 crore in FY24. This is an increase of 42 per cent. Profit Before Tax (PBT) is Rs 703 crore for FY25 as compared to Rs 481 crore in FY24, a growth of 46 per cent (Y-o-Y)," a GRSE official said.

Profit After Tax (PAT) was Rs 527 Crore in FY25 as against Rs 357 crore in FY24. This was a growth of 48 per cent (Y-o-Y). Earnings per share (EPS) for FY25 stood at Rs 46.04, against Rs 31.19 in FY24. The company has declared a total dividend @ 138.5 per cent of the paid-up share capital against 93.6 per cent of the previous year.

There has been significant growth in Q4 of FY25 as compared to the corresponding period in FY24.

Commenting on the results, Cmde P R Hari, IN (Retd), chairman and managing Director, GRSE, said: “Happy to report yet another set of strong numbers. With our strong order book, production maturity of the ongoing projects and order visibility, including in the commercial shipbuilding segment, I am confident of even better performance during the current financial year."

GRSE is presently handling 16 orders across four classes for the Indian Navy. These include three Advanced Guided Missile Frigates under the Navy's Project 17A and four Next-Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels (NGOPVs). The shipyard is also building seven Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts for the Navy. Of the eight ordered, one was delivered recently.

GRSE is also working on four research vessels, including one for the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The shipyard is also building eight commercial multi-purpose vessels for a German client and 13 hybrid ferries for the West Bengal government.

