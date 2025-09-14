Growing respect for Hindi across world is matter of pride, says PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings to the countrymen on the Hindi Diwas and said the growing respect for Hindi worldwide is a matter of "pride and inspiration" for all Indians.

Observed every year on September 14, Hindi Diwas commemorates the adoption of Hindi as one of India's official languages. The date holds historical importance, as in 1949, the Constituent Assembly reached a consensus on the official language framework during the drafting of the Constitution.

Taking to X, PM Modi posted, "Heartfelt greetings to all on Hindi Diwas. Hindi is not merely a medium of communication, but a vibrant heritage of our identity and values."

Urging the countrymen to pass the regional languages on to the future generations, he said, "On this occasion, let us all together resolve to enrich Hindi along with all Indian languages and to pass them on to the coming generations with pride."

"The growing respect for Hindi on the global stage is a matter of pride and inspiration for all of us," the Prime Minister added.

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda also took to X and extended his wishes on Hindi Diwas.

"Heartfelt wishes to all on Hindi Day. Hindi is not merely a language, but a unique symbol of Indian culture. It is a powerful carrier of Indian traditions, life values, and ideals," he said.

"During the freedom movement, Hindi's contribution in binding the country together in the thread of unity has been extremely important. Hindi language will continue to ensure its participation in nation-building along with the country's diverse languages," he added.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also took to social media and wished the people on the Hindi Diwas and said that the language "binds all the people of the country together in the thread of unity and has made a very significant contribution in keeping the country united".

"Hindi is the identity of our national ethos and a powerful medium for the expression of the collective consciousness of the people," he said in a post on X.

"I wish for the all-round development of Hindi as the official language. In Bihar, Hindi is the official language for government work. Adopt Hindi as the medium in your work and learn, understand, and use Hindi with pride and respect," he added.

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