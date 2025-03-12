Grateful to my family, says PM Modi for BJP's historic Haryana civic polls victory

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked his “family members in Haryana” for the BJP's historic victory in the municipal elections.

“I am very grateful to my family members in Haryana for the historic victory of BJP in the Haryana civic elections,” he wrote on X, saying the landslide win was an expression of the unwavering faith of the people in the development work being carried out by the government led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

“…I assure the people of the state that we will leave no stone unturned to fulfil their hopes and aspirations. The hard work of the dedicated workers of the party has played a big role in this great victory, for which I heartily appreciate them.”

With the BJP sweeping the civic polls, party's national president J.P. Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed PM Modi’s governance.

Extending congratulations to Saini and other state BJP leaders, J.P. Nadda said this is a historic victory for the BJP and a “reflection of the unwavering faith” people have in the public welfare schemes and development-oriented policies that reached wards under the guidance of PM Modi.

Thanking the people of the state, as well as the Chief Minister, HM Shah said Haryana has “faith only in Modi-ji”. “After the landslide victory in the Haryana Assembly elections, I am very grateful to the people of Haryana for giving their blessings to the BJP in the Municipal Corporation and Municipal Body elections as well. Under the leadership of Modi-ji, the BJP has become the first choice of the people from the ward to the Vidhan Sabha and from the Panchayat to the Parliament,” he wrote on X.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the civic polls, with its mayoral candidates winning Ambala, Gurugram, Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak, Faridabad, Yamunanagar, Panipat, and Sonipat municipal corporations.

The main Opposition Congress bit the dust even in Rohtak, the stronghold of Bhupinder Hooda.

The Congress, which contested the state civic polls on its symbol for the first time, failed to open its account.

Elated over the party’s major victory, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini told the media in Chandigarh, “The people of Haryana have put their stamp of approval on the triple engine government... I thank the people of Haryana from the bottom of my heart. Our local body government and this triple-engine government will play a crucial role in fulfilling PM Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.”

Believing the civic body election results won't have much of an impact on the Congress, party veteran Hooda said, “The Congress must have gained in some areas, but I did not go anywhere during the elections. I don't think these results will have an impact.”

The BJP's sweep, especially in urban areas like Gurugram and Faridabad, proves its dominance over the state's political landscape that made history in October 2024 by becoming the first political party to win three consecutive terms in the state Assembly elections.

