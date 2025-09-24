Govt's startup accelerator WaveX launches 7 new incubators to support gaming, XR startups

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) Start-up accelerator platform WaveX will establish seven new incubation centres across India, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said on Wednesday.

These centres will support startups in animation, visual effects, gaming, comics (AVGC), and extended reality (XR).

The new centres will be established at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication campuses in Delhi, Jammu, Dhenkanal (Odisha), Kottayam (Kerala), and Amravati (Maharashtra), along with the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune and the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute in Kolkata.

The new centres were launched in addition to the existing facility at the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) in Mumbai.

The centres will provide startups with access to advanced production, post-production, and game development editing and testing through IICT, FTII, SRFTI, and other partner incubators.

The Ministry informed that each centre would choose 15 startups for its inaugural cohort.

Monthly fees are fixed at Rs 8,500 plus GST, with priority given to ventures in media, entertainment, AVGC, and XR.

These facilities enable startups to design, develop, and validate content in film, gaming, and immersive media at global standards, the Ministry said.

The flagship IICT Incubator in Mumbai is equipped with world-class infrastructure, and provides advanced equipment and infrastructure, featuring an 8K Red Raptor Vista Vision camera, 4K HDR preview theatre with Dolby Atmos, high-performance Alienware workstations, state-of-the-art virtual production stage with LED walls, photogrammetry systems, professional sound and color-mix theatres, 4K HDR edit suites, VR testing kits, and the latest gaming consoles.

Startups can access resources both on-site and through digital platforms.

Further, the selected startups will get access to incubation facilities, industry connections, government connections (both central and state, funding support, sales and marketing mentorship, etc.

Applications are now open at wavex.wavesbazaar.com.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.