Govt's claim of agreeing to demand of discussion on Manipur completely 'bogus': Congress

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) The Congress on Friday hit back at the BJP-led Central government, saying that their claims of wanting to have a discussion on Manipur is completely 'bogus' and the opposition had to bring a no-confidence motion to break his 'maun vrat' (silence) on the violence in the northeastern state.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh in a tweet said, "The claim of the Modi government that the they wanted a discussion on Manipur is completely bogus. It required a no-confidence motion to get the Prime Minister to break his 'maun vrat' on Manipur. In a speech that was 133-minutes long, he barely spoke on Manipur for even four minutes, and only after the INDIA parties walked out."

"In Rajya Sabha, the INDIA parties offered a middle path of having a discussion on the basis of a mutually negotiated motion/resolution. On one pretext or the other, the Treasury benches did not take this forward. Just to be absolutely clear: since August 3, the Opposition has been ready to sit with the floor leaders of the BJP to work out a mutually agreeable text for the Motion under Rule 167," the Rajya Sabha MP added.

"Now to make such false claims after the Session is over by the concerned Ministers is the standard operating procedure of the Modi government," he said.

His remarks came after the Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the Congress and other opposition parties never thought that the government would agree for a discussion on Manipur.

