Govt says no decision yet on sending black boxes of Air India’s crashed plane abroad for decoding

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Thursday clarified that no decision has been taken as yet on sending abroad the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) or the digital flight data recorder (DFDR) of the crashed AI171 flight for retrieval and analysis.

"It has been reported in certain media outlets that the CVR/DFDR from the ill-fated AI171 flight is being sent abroad for retrieval and analysis. The decision regarding the location for decoding the flight recorders will be taken by the AAIB (Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau) after due assessment of all technical, safety, and security considerations," a ministry statement said.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation urged all stakeholders "to refrain from speculation on such sensitive matters and to allow the investigative process to proceed with the seriousness and professionalism it warrants".

A combined unit of the DFDR and the CVR was recovered from the crash site on June 13 - the day after the crash, and another set was found on June 16. This model of aircraft has two black box sets, the statement said.

The Ministry remains committed to full transparency relating to the ongoing investigation and will follow all mandated protocols and norms, in the larger interest of the highest standards of passenger safety and convenience, according to the statement.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau investigation into the devastating Air India crash is progressing steadily with all necessary support from local authorities and agencies. Key recovery work, including site documentation and evidence collection, has been completed, and further analysis is now underway, the statement explained.

A multi-disciplinary team from AAIB commenced an investigation into the crash, which occurred on June 12. The investigation has been ordered by the DG, AAIB. NTSB and OEM teams have arrived to assist the AAIB as per ICAO protocols, according to the official statement.

The ministry emphasised the importance of working together as a cohesive and responsive team to uphold passenger trust and bring operational stability, which has been a cornerstone of Indian aviation over the years.

The Government is committed to ensuring the highest standards of safety across all facets of civil aviation. Passenger safety and comfort is the highest priority of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the statement added.

