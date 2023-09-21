Govt rolls out new set of national awards in Science, Technology and Innovation fields

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) The Government on Thursday rolled out a new set of national awards named ‘Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar’ for conferring the highest recognition in the field of Science, Technology and Innovation.

“The objective of the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar is to recognise the notable and inspiring contribution made by the scientists, technologists, and innovators individually or in teams in various fields of science, technology and technology-­led innovation,” according to an official statement.

Scientists, technologists and innovators working in government, private sector organisations or any individual working outside any organisation, who have made distinguished contributions in terms of path-breaking research or innovation or discovery in any field of science, technology, or technology-led innovation, shall be eligible for the awards, the statement explained.

People of Indian Origin staying abroad with exceptional contributions benefiting the Indian communities or society shall also be eligible for the awards. The awards shall be given in four categories:

Vigyan Ratna (VR) award will recognise lifetime achievements & contributions made in any field of science and technology.

Vigyan Shri (VS) award will recognise distinguished contributions in any field of science and technology.

Vigyan Yuva-Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar (VY-SSB) award will recognise & encourage young scientists up to the age of 45 years who made an exceptional contribution in any field of science and technology.

Vigyan Team (VT) award to be given to a team comprising three or more scientists/researchers/innovators who have made an exceptional contribution working in a team in any field of science and technology.

The Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar will be given in the 13 domains, namely Physics, Chemistry, Biological Sciences, Mathematics & Computer Science, Earth Science, Medicine, Engineering Sciences, Agricultural Science, Environmental Science, Technology & Innovation, Atomic Energy, Space Science and Technology, and others. The representation from each domain/field, including gender parity will be ensured, the official statement said.

All nominations received for the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar awards will be placed before the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar Committee to be headed by the Principal Scientific Adviser to Government of India and comprising Secretaries of Science Departments, members of Science and Engineering Academies and some distinguished scientists and technologists from different fields of science and technology.

The nominations for this bouquet of awards will be invited every year on January 14 which would remain open till February 28 (National Science Day) every year. These awards shall be announced on May 11 (National Technology Day) every year. The Award Ceremony for all categories of awards will be held on August 23 (National Space Day). All Awards will have a Sanad & a medal.

