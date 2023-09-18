Govt to roll out credit, insurance packages for farmers on Tuesday

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will inaugurate a series of initiatives on Tuesday focusing on agri-credit and crop insurance for the benefit of farmers.

The Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare is launching these initiatives for revolutionising agriculture in India with an aim to amplify financial inclusion, streamline data utilisation, harness technology and enhance the livelihoods of the agricultural community, an official statement said.

The highlights of the launch include a Kisan Rin Portal (KRP)developed in collaboration with multiple government departments to provide access to credit services under the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme.

This digital platform offers a comprehensive view of farmers' data, loan disbursement specifics, interest subvention claims, and scheme utilisation progress, fostering seamless integration with banks for more focused and efficient agriculture credit.

A door-to-door campaign will be kicked off under the 'Ghar Ghar KCC Abhiyaan' to extend the benefits of the scheme to every farmer across India. This campaign aims to achieve universal financial inclusion, ensuring that every farmer has unhindered access to credit facilities.

The WINDS Manual, set to be unveiled during the event, extends the impact of the Weather Information Network Data Systems (WINDS) initiative. WINDS, an instrumental innovation, leverages advanced weather data analytics to provide the stakeholders with actionable insights on weather to make well-informed choices.

It also caters to parametric crop insurance scheme of DA&FW in addition to non-scheme parametric insurance programmes for crop risk mitigation and disaster risk reduction and mitigation being run by the Insurance industry.

The event embodies the Government of India’s commitment to innovation and efficient service delivery for agriculture, aiming to sustain and double farmers' income, the statement added.

