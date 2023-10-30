Govt making all efforts to help ex-servicemen sentenced to death in Qatar: Indian Navy chief

Panaji/New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Indian Navy chief, Admiral R. Hari Kumar, said on Monday that the government is making every possible effort to free eight ex-naval personnel who have been sentenced to death by a court in Qatar on charges of espionage.

All the eight persons were working with a private company in the Gulf kingdom before they were arrested in August last year. The death sentence was pronounced on October 26.

Talking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the Goa Maritime Conclave, Admiral Hari Kumar said that the details of the court verdict were to be given on Sunday, but this has not happened so far.

A study of the judgment will help understand the charges against them, he said.

The Navy chief reiterated that the government is making all efforts to help the eight ex-India Navy personnel and ensure their freedom.

Earlier on Monday, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had met the families of the eight ex-servicemen.

"Met this morning with the families of the 8 Indians detained in Qatar. Stressed that Government attaches the highest importance to the case. Fully share the concerns and pain of the families," Jaishankar posted on X.

"Underlined that Government will continue to make all efforts to secure their release. Will coordinate closely with the families in that regard," he added.

