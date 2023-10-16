UP govt to felicitate women heads of gram panchayats

Lucknow, Oct 16 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government will felicitate women heads of model gram panchayats from Monday to Wednesday.

A state government spokesperson said that the step is a part of the International Rural Women's Day which coincides with this Navratri.

Furthermore, between October and mid-January 2024, with the assistance of voluntary organisations, approximately 17,500 women leaders will undergo training to enhance their knowledge of rights, leadership skills, and communication abilities, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that following the inauguration of Mission Shakti 4.0 the Panchayati Raj department has outlined a strategy to promote the engagement of women in rural areas.

“The state government will formulate an annual action plan addressing the specific needs of women and girls,” he said.

Simultaneously, ongoing initiatives are in place to enhance the rights, leadership capabilities, and communication skills of women representatives.

As part of the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, over 1.15 lakh participants will receive training through the Panchayati Raj Training Institute and the District Panchayat Resource Centre.

