Don Bablu Srivastava to appear in court today amid heavy security, fears for life

Lucknow, Oct 16 (IANS) Mafia don Babloo Srivastava, who is currently lodged in Uttar Paresh's Bareilly central jail, has expressed threat to his life as he appears for a hearing in a case in Prayagraj on Monday.

Special Director General, law and order, Prashant Kumar, has promised elaborate security arrangements as per the rules.

Once an associate of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, Babloo later turned hostile. He was caught in Singapore and extradited to India in 1995. He was wanted in 42 cases involving murder and abduction.

According to senior police officers, the don was escorted by a security fleet headed by a deputy SP-rank officer around 3.30 p.m. from Bareilly on Sunday. Others in the team accompanying the don included two inspectors, four sub-inspectors and 40 police constables. All the police stations from where the prison van of Babloo will pass through have been asked to remain vigilant.

On October 11, don Babloo was summoned to testify in the Allahabad district court in the case involving abduction of jeweller Pankaj Mahindra, but his lawyer, citing threat to his life, applied to record his testimony through video conferencing.

The application was rejected by district court’s special judge Vikas Kumar Srivastava, who ordered Babloo Srivastava to appear in the court on Monday and get his statement recorded.

The court has also ordered the Bareilly SSP, jail superintendent, Prayagraj police commissioner and district magistrate to ensure his presence in the court.

Uttar Pradesh Police have assured elaborate security arrangements for Babloo Srivastava’s appearance in court. The arrangements will include a heavy police presence in and around the court, as well as frisking of all visitors and lawyers.

The police will also be monitoring the area for any suspicious activity.

It may be recalled that Pankaj Mahindra, who owned a jewellery shop, was abducted on September 5, 2015. The family had received a ransom call demanding Rs 10 crore.

