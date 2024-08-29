Govt fast-tracks rail projects to speed up coal movement to power plants

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) The government has accelerated the development of coal evacuation infrastructure for bolstering India’s energy security and ensuring a consistent and reliable supply of coal to meet the growing demands of the country’s power plants and industries, the Ministry of Coal said on Thursday.

As part of this strategy, the Ministry has identified 38 priority rail projects under the coal logistics plan that will be fast-tracked in close coordination with the Ministry of Railways.

These projects are essential for improving rail connectivity, ensuring timely coal supply, and reducing logistics costs, thereby enhancing the overall efficiency of coal transportation across the country.

Among these priority projects, the government has recently approved two significant rail projects in Odisha: The Sardega-Bhalumuda double line and the Bargarh Road-Nawapara Road single line.

The 37.24-km-long Sardega-Bhalumuda new double line, passing through various coal blocks of the IB Valley and Mand-Raigarh Coalfield, will facilitate the evacuation of coal from mines operated by Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) and several private mines.

This project is particularly strategic as it reduces the transportation distance to power plants in northern India from Sardega, thereby enhancing efficiency.

Similarly, the 138.32 km long Bargarh Road-Nawapara Road new single line will significantly improve coal evacuation from the Talcher coalfield, providing a direct and shorter route towards Nagpur and the western regions. This project is expected to substantially reduce logistics costs and improve the overall efficiency of coal transportation from the Talcher region.

The Ministry of Coal is fast-tracking these and other critical projects, ensuring that India’s coal sector not only meets the current energy demands but also sets the foundation for a sustainable and developed nation. This endeavour aligns with the PM Gati Shakti vision of “Integrated planning and synchronised time-bound implementation,” a pivotal approach to realising the ambitious vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, the Ministry added.

