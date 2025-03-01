Govt expands ‘Swavalambini’ initiative to empower more women entrepreneurs

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), in collaboration with NITI Aayog, on Saturday announced the expansion of 'Swavalambini' – an entrepreneurship programme -- to empower more women entrepreneurs in the country.

The initiative, simultaneously launched at Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut and other higher education institutes across India, aims to strengthen women entrepreneurship in India by equipping female students in higher education institutions (HEIs) with the necessary skills, resources, and mentorship to build and grow their businesses successfully.

Implemented by the National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), ‘Swavalambini’ follows a structured approach to guide young women through different stages of entrepreneurship.

The programme includes awareness-building, skill development, mentorship, and funding support. By recognising and promoting women-led ventures, the initiative seeks to set a benchmark for future women entrepreneurs in India.

“We want to move beyond programmes that enlist women as beneficiaries of the schemes, we want to move to women-led development initiatives,” said Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and MoS for Education.

“If we break barriers and provide women with the right resources, training, and financial support, we can unlock their true potential. Swavalambini was first introduced in various institutions in the eastern region, including IIT Bhubaneswar, Utkal University in Odisha, and several colleges in Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Assam,” said the minister.

The programme is now expanding to other parts of India. During the launch event in Meerut, it was virtually introduced in Banaras Hindu University (BHU), the University of Hyderabad and Maulana Azad National Urdu University.

The initiative follows a multi-stage training model. It begins with a two-day entrepreneurship awareness programme (EAP) for 600 female students, introducing them to business concepts and market opportunities.

This is followed by the Women Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP), a 40-hour training programme for 300 selected students covering business development, financial access, legal compliance, and market strategies.

Additionally, participants will receive six months of mentorship to help them turn their ideas into sustainable businesses.

To ensure long-term impact, Swavalambini also includes a Faculty Development Programme (FDP), where educators receive training to guide and mentor aspiring women entrepreneurs.

The initiative will also recognise outstanding women entrepreneurs through an Award to Rewards Initiative, inspiring future participants.

