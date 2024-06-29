Govt to create 70K jobs this year, says Raj CM at Mukhyamantri Rozgar Utsav

Jaipur, June 29 (IANS) The 'Mukhyamantri Rozgar Utsav' function was organised for the first time in Rajasthan on Saturday in which over 20,000 newly-appointed employees from all over the state took part.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma made an announcement of making recruitments to over 70,000 posts this year.

“Recruitments will be organized by making a calendar of vacant posts in different departments aimed at providing better employment opportunities to the youth. This year, recruitments are being done for 70,000 posts in various government services. Till now, our government has made appointments to 16,641 posts, issued advertisements for 58,000 posts, conducted examinations for 11,500 posts and provided financial approval for 5500 posts,” he said.

He also interacted with the newly appointed personnel through video conferencing.

The Chief Minister said that when a youth gets a job, the whole family feels a sense of self-confidence.

“The state government is ensuring transparent and time-bound recruitment examinations to fulfill the promise of providing employment to the youth. Along with providing employment opportunities, sports talent is also being promoted. For this, sports facilities are being developed at the divisional level so that the youth can get a competitive environment and high level training and resources for Mission Olympics,” he added.

Sharma said that the state government is determined to provide better employment opportunities to the youth and soon a Gems and Jewellery Park, Textile Park in Bhilwara, Industrial Corridor and Handicraft Park will be established in Rajasthan. Employment opportunities will be provided directly and indirectly through investment and structural reforms in tourism, construction, services, MSME, agriculture, and non-conventional energy. Also, youth will be skill-enhanced through skill development.

He said that those who commit fraud in the recruitment process should be careful, because the government has changed in the state and those who attack the interests of the youth will not be spared.

The Chief Minister said that IT based innovation will be adopted to improve health services. All information about disease and treatment will be available on a single platform.

