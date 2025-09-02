Govt committed to empower SC, ST communities: Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) Underscoring the government’s commitment to empower the disadvantaged communities, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar on Tuesday felicitated around 1,500 top performers in Class 12 and Class 10 belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and the Scheduled Tribe (ST).

Virendra Kumar, Chairman, Dr Ambedkar Foundation, highlighted the contribution of Bharat Ratna Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar in the field of education and social justice, and showcased the government's schemes for SC and ST related to education, scholarships, fellowships and welfare.

The award ceremony was organised by Dr Ambedkar Foundation to felicitate meritorious students who secured top positions in the Class 10 and meritorious students belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) who have secured top positions in Class 12 Examinations conducted by recognised State/Central Boards and Councils.

A total of 29 State/Central Boards and Councils were taken into consideration for the years 2021-22 and 2022-23.

As many as 367 students were awarded from Class 10, out of which 22 were toppers, and a total of 563 students were awarded from Class 12, out of which 49 were toppers, during the session 2021-22.

For the session 2022-23, a total of 198 students were awarded from Class 10, out of which 17 were toppers, and a total of 362 students were awarded from Class 12, out of which 29 were toppers.

Under the Dr Ambedkar National Merit Award Scheme, the Foundation conferred awards to the top three SC and ST students of each recognised category for secondary education Board and SC Students in senior secondary education Board.

Ministers of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale and B.L. Verma lauded the achievements of the awardees and emphasised the pro-people initiatives of the government in ensuring access to quality education for all sections of society, especially the marginalised.

Athawale urged the students to carry forward the values of equality, fraternity, dignity and social justice enshrined by Babasaheb Dr Ambedkar.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.