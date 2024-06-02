Governor unfurls national flag to make Telangana Formation Day

Hyderabad, June 2 (IANS) Governor of Telangana, Jharkhand, and Lt. Governor of Puducherry, C.P. Radhakrishnan on Sunday unfurled the national flag to mark Telangana Formation Day.

He took the parade salute at Raj Bhavan's historic Durbar Hall. The event marked the celebrations of the Telangana state decennial formation day.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor highlighted the significance of the day, stating: "As we celebrate the 10th Foundation Day of Telangana, we must pledge to contribute to the development of Telangana and our nation, Bharat."

Emphasising integrity and transparency, he added: "We will eliminate bribery and foster transparency in administration to ensure that the benefits of growth reach the poorest of the poor."

Following his speech, the Governor inspected the guard of honour and extended his best wishes to the officers, staff, police, and security personnel of Raj Bhavan.

The main official ceremony to mark the day was held at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad, where Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy hoisted the national flag.

He took the salute of police contingents and reviewed a colourful parade.

At Dr. BR Ambedkar State Secretariat, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari unfurled the national flag.

Special chief secretaries, chief secretaries, secretaries, secretariat officers, and staff participated in this programme.

The state formation day celebrations were held across the state.

District collectors, superintendents of police, and other officials hoisted the national flag and took salutes at special parades held in all districts.

