Goutam Sharma opens up on sharing screen space with real life twin brother Gourav

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) Actor Goutam Sharma, who is making his TV debut with the show 'Do Dooni Pyaar' along with his real life twin brother Gourav Sharma, said that he doesn't see any competition among themselves.

He said: "I see this as an opportunity that we brothers are going to share screen space in my TV debut. We will be each other's company and strength. We can help each other to perform best. We are twins and our understanding is just like best friends. I don't see any competition between us.”

Goutam said that he doesn't believe in competition with any of his co-stars.

He said: “I worship art and carry respect for everyone. We both brothers are actors and have our own style of acting. He can't perform like me and I won't be able to act like him. And for our viewers it will be fun to watch us performing together."

The series also stars Shivika Pathak as Ganga. Goutam essays the titular role of Akshay, who belongs to a middle-class family and resides with his mother. Gourav essays his brother Abhay.

Earlier Goutam talked about making TV debut.

He shared: "After acting in Bollywood movies and a web series, I feel fortunate to mark my TV debut in a prime time show. I'm sure that this will help me grow as an actor and will be a turning point in my career. I feel blessed and thankful that my hard work is coming back."

He continued about his role and added, "I'm a filmy person in life and my role Akshay is similar. People in the show refer to me as AK. The role is strong and promising. I'm enjoying the challenge to portray and win the hearts of the audience."

Goutam is known for featuring in “Guns & Gulaabs” and “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui” among others.

