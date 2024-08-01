Gory sight as bodies and body parts continue to be fished out from Chaliyar river in Kerala

Malappuram (Kerala), Aug 1 (IANS) It has been a nightmare for people living on the banks of the Chaliyar river in Kerala's Malappuram as ever since the disaster in Wayanad early on Tuesday, bodies and body parts have been found floating in the water and are being removed by the police, and disaster relief personnel, as well as by local people.

By now, around two dozen bodies and several body parts have been found and the sight of those engaged in collecting the remains and placing them in plastic covers is heart-breaking.

Malappuram's Superintendent of Police S. Sasidharan said it is really sad to see what is happening in the Chaliyar river as for the past three days, dead bodies are being fished out. "It is just not bodies alone but various body parts of men, women, and children. There are two big teams engaged in doing this and they are reaching several areas through which the river flows. Now since it’s three days, chances are that if any bodies are stuck in the mud, they could now start floating," he said.

The Chaliyar River originates from Wayanad where the landslide took place and flows on into Malappuram district, located around 80 to 100 km from the place of the disaster.

The massive rescue operation involving officials from various defence, police, fire service and disaster relief bodies, besides locals, is currently on at the four worst-affected landslide areas of Wayanad district -- Churalpara, Velarimala, Mundakayil, and Pothukalu. Thousands of people were caught unaware when two landslides took place early on Tuesday.

The toll has now touched 283 and around 200 people continue to remain missing as distraught relatives are running from hospitals to sites where recovered bodies are being kept.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who arrived at Wayanad and inspected some of the affected areas and relief camps, said that the authorities will conduct DNA tests on the bodies and body parts recovered from the Chaliyar river.

