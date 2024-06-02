Google Meet now lets you use features like polls, Q&A during live streams on mobile

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) To make it easier for users to interact with people during a live stream, Google has rolled out features like "polls, Q&A, and reactions" on its video conferencing app Meet for mobile devices.

According to the tech giant, if users join a live stream from the Google Meet Android or iOS app, they can use these features "when they're available".

In addition, the company noted that this update is applicable for "ultra-low latency live streams" only, the standard live streaming experience remains the same.

According to the tech giant, the 'Q&A' feature in Meet will offer an easy way to better engage audiences and help them get their questions answered, both at work and in school, whereas 'polls' can be used to identify topics that need more discussion or test understanding of the meeting content.

Meanwhile, Google has introduced new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features for its Chromebook Plus laptops that will allow users to chat with Gemini, reimagine photos and others.

Starting at $350, Chromebook Plus devices provide additional AI features such as industry-leading security, Google apps, and extended battery life.

