Good education builds a strong nation: Rajasthan Guv

Jaipur, June 2 (IANS) A strong education system is the foundation of a strong and characterful nation, said Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde while presiding over the third convocation ceremony of Bikaner Technical University (BTU) on Monday.

The Governor emphasised that a nation with a weak education system loses its moral compass. Citing India’s rich legacy in technology and craftsmanship, he pointed to architectural marvels like the Ranakpur Temple, Gorakhpur Temple, and Ajanta-Ellora caves as evidence of ancient India’s advanced technical capabilities.

He urged engineering colleges and technical universities to take responsibility for producing highly skilled and ethical technical professionals.

BTU, he said, must contribute by preparing engineers who serve the nation with dedication and integrity.

Governor Bagde expressed concern about the rising trend of drug addiction among youth, which he said is harming their physical and mental well-being. He stressed the importance of education in shaping a resilient society, highlighting how foreign invasions over centuries targeted India’s education system.

He recalled India’s ancient educational excellence, mentioning that of the world’s six oldest universities, two—Takshashila and Vikramshila—were in India, attracting students from around the world. “It’s time to revive this legacy,” he said, urging students to develop a positive attitude and strong character.

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani noted that Rajasthan has become one of the leading states in technical education.

Addressing the graduates, he said the convocation is not just about receiving degrees but about recognising one’s responsibility towards society and the nation. He encouraged students not to chase high-paying packages alone but to use their technical knowledge to uplift the lives of the poorest citizens.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, he praised India’s defence preparedness as a testament to its technological prowess.

Calling on youth to become job creators, not job seekers, he urged them to engage with initiatives like Start-Up India and Make in India.

Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal highlighted how the invention of steam and now artificial intelligence has transformed human progress.

“No country can develop without advancing technology,” he stated.

Meghwal emphasised that, along with technology, character and morality rooted in education, culture, and behaviour are equally important, quoting Swami Vivekananda to stress the point. A country whose citizens uphold strong values will always move forward.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Premchand Bairwa said technical education is the backbone of national and societal development. He shared that engineering institutions in Rajasthan are being strengthened and new-age courses like AI are being introduced.

He encouraged students to use their degrees for innovation and to inspire fellow youth to join them in technological progress.

“The current era brings unprecedented opportunities and challenges,” he said.

“Overcoming these is our greatest responsibility if we are to build a strong and future-ready India.”

Vice Chancellor Prof. Akhil Ranjan Garg welcomed the dignitaries and presented the university's progress report, while General Secretary Rachna Bhatia delivered the vote of thanks.

At the ceremony, Governor Bagde awarded gold medals to 27 meritorious students, and 4,080 degrees were conferred.

