Gondan Kala art should be included in the curriculum: Maha Minister

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar on Tuesday directed that steps be taken to incorporate Maharashtra’s traditional Gondan Kala (tattoo art) into the formal art education curriculum.

He also instructed the immediate formation of a dedicated study group to conduct comprehensive research on the subject. He gave these instructions at the meeting with a delegation of traditional Gondan artists from across Maharashtra.

Traditional tattooing has been an integral part of Maharashtra’s cultural and folk heritage since ancient times, with communities practising the art of inscribing religious symbols on the body during festivals and marriage ceremonies. However, the influence of modern technology has led to a gradual decline in this age-old tradition.

Minister Shelar emphasised the urgent need for comprehensive research to preserve and document ‘Gondan Kala’, which remains deeply rooted in the cultural fabric of the state.

He noted that tattooing is witnessing renewed popularity among the youth through modern tattoo art, and with the right focus, it holds the potential to generate employment for thousands of young artists.

Minister Shelar further stated that by integrating traditional tattooing into higher education curricula through structured research and academic recognition, Maharashtra can empower its youth to transform this ancient art into a sustainable livelihood, bridging cultural heritage with modern opportunities.

Present at the meeting were Deputy Secretary of Cultural Affairs Mahesh Vavhal, Director of Cultural Affairs Directorate Bhibhishan Chavare, Joint Director Shriram Pande, Joint Secretary of the Higher and Technical Education Department Santosh Kharegade, and Art Director Kishor Ingle.

Senior officials and representatives of the Maharashtra Gondan Kala Sanskruti Mahamandal, including Machhindraji Bhosale, Vishwas Dorwekar, and other tattoo artists, also attended the meeting.

