Goa to construct more six dams

Panaji, March 22 (IANS) Goa Water Resources Minister Subhash Shirodkar on Wednesday said the state government would construct six more dams, adding that the process has already started and urged the people not to oppose such public-oriented projects.

Speaking to IANS, Shirodkar said that his department is identifying two places in South Goa, while four places in North Goa are already decided and the process of obtaining permission has started.

"In South Goa we will do site inspection at Kajumol-Darbandora and Manke in Shiroda constituency. While four dams will come in Sattari taluka," Shirodkar said, adding Goa has seven existing dams.

"It was a visionary decision of the first chief minister, late Bhausaheb Bandodkar to build a dam at Salaulim. People should not oppose this type of public-oriented project," Shirodkar said.

He said that the Water Resources Department is spread across all over Goa.

"People should preserve water and make use of it responsibly. The government is able to supply water across Goa," he said.

He also stressed on the need to preserve the drains, rivers, streams, ponds.

The minister also said that dams will help to preserve rain water which otherwise flows into the sea.

