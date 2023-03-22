Ex-driver of Sonu Nigam's dad booked for Rs 72 lakh theft

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) A former driver of Agamkumar Nigam (76), the father of popular playback singer Sonu Nigam, has been booked under suspicion of stealing Rs 72 lakh from their home, the police said here on Wednesday.

The alleged theft took place in two instalments at Nigam Sr.'s home in Windsor Grand apartments at Andheri West suburb in the past 72 hours, when he was not at home.

The Oshiwara police swung into action following a complaint lodged by the singer's sister Nikita on Wednesday.

According to the police, Nikita said that her father had hired a driver named Rehan who worked for almost eight months till he was sacked recently for poor performance.

Last Sunday, Nigam Sr. had visited Nikita's home in nearby Versova and later returned to his home in Windsor Grand.

That evening he called his daughter and informed her that an amount of Rs 40 lakh was ‘missing' from his digital locker in the cupboard.

The following day, after Nigam Sr. visited his son Sonu's home in Versova and returned in the evening, he said another Rs 32 lakh had disappeared from the digital locker.

After the two instances of theft with a total amount of Rs 72 lakh reported missing, Nikita approached the police. Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.