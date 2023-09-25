Goa conducting ‘death audit’ of suspected dengue cases, says Health Minister

Panaji, Sep 25 (IANS) Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Monday said that the Health Department is doing a ‘death audit’ of suspected dengue cases and fresh SOPs will be issued to control the situation.

“Presently, we are monitoring dengue cases. We found that there was a spike in September. So we are monitoring every case. Strict SOPs were needed and we have implemented it. All tests are done regularly to keep check on dengue cases,” Rane, addressing a press conference, said.

Rane said that the hotspots of dengue are being monitored and measures are taken to control the situation.

“We keep surveillance on hotspots. We will take a review meeting again and keep it in control. I appeal to people to go for a rapid test if they have fever. Don’t take dengue lightly,” he said, adding that fresh SOPs and guidelines will be issued to all the health officers.

According to the health officer, around 1392 suspected cases were reported in September and 72 cases were confirmed. “The cases are declining as in August around 3119 suspected cases were reported and 80 were found to be confirmed,” a health officer said.

He said that the death cases are scrutinised. “Death audits of such cases are being done as some patients had other complications,” he said, adding since January, 16 cases of death were reported in Goa Medical College.

He said that the recovery rate is high. “Even complicated cases are in the recovery stage. Dengue cases are declining in the state,” he said.

Since January, 11010 suspected cases have been reported, out of which 262 cases were confirmed.

