Goa CM reviews status of auctioned mining blocks

Panaji, June 11 (IANS) Chairing a meeting of the state geological programming board, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday reviewed the status of all the nine auctioned mining blocks to ensure speedy clearances and resumption of mining activities in the state.

The geological and mineral map of Goa, along with the district resource maps for North and South Goa were also unveiled at the meeting.

The meeting discussions entailed that the profile of existing dumps will be studied by Directorate of Mines and Geology (DMG) empanelled agencies utilising National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET) funds.

"The Geological Survey of India (GSI) will extend its support to the DMG, Goa, in preparing proposals to tap NMET funds. Additionally, the GSI will assist in the preparation of geological reports for mineral blocks slated for upcoming auctions," Chief Minister Sawant said.

He said that the Goa government is committed to adopting advanced technology and scientific methods to ensure the efficient and environmentally responsible utilization of the state's mineral resources. "I reviewed the status of all the nine auctioned mining blocks to ensure speedy clearances and resumption of mining activities," he said.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of all nine auction holders and the officers of the Pollution Control Board, Environment Department, and Forest Department, among others.

The Chief Minister said that the state Environment Impact Assessment Authority has been directed to complete the process of granting environmental clearances expeditiously. Also, other officials have been directed to grant the permissions as soon as possible.

"Based on the review, it is concluded that around 3-4 mines will be operational by September-October 2024," he said.

The agenda of the meeting included discussions on several crucial topics including exploration of mining leases to be funded through the NMET.

