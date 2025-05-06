GMDA, MCG conduct four-day joint demolition drive in Gurugram

Gurugram, May 6 (IANS) In a significant anti-encroachment drive conducted for last four days, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) jointly removed more than 75 illegal vegetable carts from Khandsa Road and more than 14 illegal carts along the Mahavir Chowk, Agrasen Chowk and Bus Stand Road to rectify the situation of heavy encroachment in these areas.

The action was taken in line with the complaints received from citizens regarding the menace caused by the illegal vendors occupying the master road section near the Sabzi Mandi on Khandsa Road.

The rampant presence of carts outside the mandi area was creating havoc in traffic movement for both school buses and officegoers.

R.S. Batth as Nodal Officer for removal of encroachments in Gurugram, conducted three visits over a span of 45 days and told all the encroachers to clear the area and curb any illegal occupancy of the master roads.

The teams of MCG and the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) also carried out separate visits to take stock of the situation and issued warnings to the violators.

Over a two-day drive that started on Monday night till Tuesday morning, the Enforcement teams of GMDA and MCG demolished more than 75 illegal carts which were not only operating without valid licenses but were also causing major hindrances in the traffic movement on Khandsa Road.

The goods being sold by the vendors were not damaged and all the vegetables and fruits were returned to the cart owners.

Two illegal fish markets which were issued prior warnings on two occasions were also sealed by MCG.

Additionally, unauthorised ramps constructed in front of shops were also dismantled.

"It was noticed that the vendors were illegally setting up carts outside the mandi area. We do not aim to trouble any genuine person or law-abiding citizen but strict action will be taken by the concerned departments against the local mafia who are found to be operating such illegal carts in the city," said R.S Batth, Nodal Officer for encroachments in Gurugram and GMDA District Town Planning (DTP).

Nodal Officer R.S. Batth, 40 officials of the Enforcement Wing of MCG, CMO team of MCG comprising of 10 officials and the Enforcement Wing of GMDA were also present during the demolition drive.

The teams also in the last four days carried out inspection visits along the 800-metre stretch covering Mahavir Chowk, Agrasen Chowk and Bus Stand Road where prior such demolition drives were conducted.

As many as 14 illegal carts who had re-encroached the public spaces were also removed.

GMDA DTP also emphasised that multiple warnings are issued to all violators who are establishing illegal structures and encroaching public spaces before taking strict action against them.

Additionally, whoever is able to furnish the necessary permissions or appear to be genuine in their operations are not disturbed during these demolition drives.

