Global robotics workforce to grow over 10 pc by 2032: Report

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) Employment in the STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) robotics industry is expected to grow 10.8 per cent by 2032, according to a report on Monday.

The report by fintech platform Prodigy Finance showed that the robotics industry is undergoing a transformative revolution, and qualified professionals are in high demand.

Robotics is a dynamic field that combines engineering, computer science, mathematics, and design technology. Robotics graduates have diverse career options such as robotics engineer, design engineer, data scientist, machine learning engineer, algorithm engineer, and more. The average salary for these roles is around $93,000 annually.

“According to recent projections, STEM occupations are expected to grow 10.8 per cent by 2032. This projects a growing demand for skilled professionals in related fields,” said Sonal Kapoor, Chief Financial Officer at Prodigy Finance.

“Prodigy Finance has expanded its offerings to include more STEM programmes, including robotics. A master's degree in robotics positions you at the forefront of this dynamic field, equipping you with the skills and knowledge to thrive in a rapidly evolving landscape,” Kapoor added.

Some popular programmes in Robotics are Master of Science (MS) and Master of Engineering (M Eng). The duration may range between 1 and 2 years, depending on the university and specialisation.

Studying a Master's in Robotics abroad can be a transformative experience. Prodigy Finance is also providing loans to students wishing to pursue their master’s in the robotics field.

