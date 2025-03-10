Global major Nielsen bullish on India, opens new offices to boost innovation

Bengaluru, March 10 (IANS) India’s media market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by increasing digital consumption, evolving audience preferences and advancements in data-driven insights, global audience-measurement company Nielsen said on Monday, as it inaugurated new offices in the domestic market to drive innovation.

Nielsen inaugurated its new offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru to expand operations, drive growth and build on its tech innovation capabilities in India.

Located in Goregaon in Mumbai and Whitefield in Bengaluru, this move is part of the company’s broader vision to strengthen presence in the region, driving business growth and enhancing operations.

“The decision to establish new offices in India stems from the country's immense business opportunities and access to a highly skilled talent pool,” said Karthik Rao, CEO of Nielsen.

“This expansion aligns with Nielsen’s commitment to strengthening its R&D, sales and operations capabilities, enabling us to better serve clients and drive innovation in this rapidly evolving market,” he mentioned.

The Mumbai office spans 1,50,000 square feet, while the Bengaluru office covers 1,36,000 square feet, providing space for dynamic and flexible work environments.

Each office can accommodate 1,500 employees, offering a workspace that supports teamwork, enabling employees to share ideas, experiment, and drive innovation.

Rao said that India is a critical market for Nielsen, playing a pivotal role in their global growth and innovation strategy.

“As we continue to expand our presence, we are not only investing in new offices but also deepening our collaborations across the industry. By forging strong partnerships, we aim to drive innovation, enhance data-driven insights, and deliver greater value to businesses navigating an increasingly dynamic media market,” he noted.

Nielsen will open more offices across India, including in locations like Gurgaon and Hyderabad.

As part of its commitment to India’s technology and analytics ecosystem, Nielsen recently signed a MoU with the Maharashtra government at the World Economic Forum 2025. The agreement marks an investment of Rs 450 crore into the state’s IT and ITeS sector, creating 1,100 new jobs, particularly in technical roles.

